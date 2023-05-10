James McMurtry Performs Is Drag As a Big FU To Tennessee Law - Noise11.com

American folk rock singer James McMurtry has donned a dress to perform in Tennessee as a protest to the States’ homophobic law.

In March 2023 Tennessee passed laws stopping drag show (adult cabaret performances in public or the presence of children).

Texan McMurtry performed in Nashville on Sunday night and wore a red dress in the encore while performing the song ‘Red Dress’.

Under Tennessee law passed in March, a person performing in drag could face a $1200 fine or 12 months in prison. The same state allows anyone to carry a gun, openly or concealed, without a permit.

