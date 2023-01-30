James Morrison Is Preparing His A-Z of Jazz Setlist for Twilight At Taronga - Noise11.com

Jazz legend James Morrison is working on a History of Jazz show when he performs at Twilight At Taronga at Taronga Zoo in February.

James tells Noise11.com that it hasn’t been easy culling the setlist into a show. “This one particularly is quite difficult,” he says.

“It is the A-Z of Jazz, a chronological walk-through with the A standing for Armstrong and the Z standing for Zawinul, Joe Zawinul. He was the great funk, keyboard player. Everything inbetween is deciding what to put in. If you are going to go through jazz and hit the highlights there are so many. To get it into one show and not leave too many gaps, and keep it so it flows like a great entertaining show … I am in the throws of trying to put together the setlist. I’ve got to do some Be-Bop, I’ve got to do some Latin Jazz. Its more a case of what to leave out rather than what to put in. I’m going through that at the moment. I start with a list of everything I want to do. That’s a six hour show. Now start culling”.

James Morrison will perform the A-Z of Jazz for Twilight At Taronga on February 26, 2023.

Twilight At Taronga 2023 features:

Friday 10 February

The Living End SOLD OUT

Supported by Dead Witch

Saturday 11 February (AM) | Lil’ Twilight – 10am

Justine Clarke

MC Benny Time

Saturday 11 February

Bjorn Again SOLD OUT

Sunday 12 February

Bjorn Again SELLING FAST!

Friday 17 February

Xavier Rudd SOLD OUT

Supported by Bobby Alu

Saturday 18 February

Xavier Rudd SOLD OUT

Supported by Bobby Alu

Friday 24 February

The Church

Supported by Adam Newling

Sunday 26 February

James Morrison’s A-Z of Jazz

Thursday 2 March

Drag Gala

Featuring Karen From Finance + Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon, [A-Z] Carla From Bankstown, Elektra

Shock + more

Friday 3 March

Daryl Braithwaite

Supported by Darlinghurst

Saturday 4 March (AM) | Lil’ Twilight – 10am

Teeny Tiny Stevies

MC Benny Time

Saturday 4 March

Comedy Gala

Featuring Nazeem Hussain, Melanie Bracewell, Anne Edmonds, Lloyd Langford, Claire Hooper,

Danielle Walker SELLING FAST!

Friday 10 March

Kate Miller-Heidke

Supported by Emily Wurramara

Saturday 11 March

Kasey Chambers & Busby Marou

