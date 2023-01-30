 James Morrison Is Preparing His A-Z of Jazz Setlist for Twilight At Taronga - Noise11.com

James Morrison the Noise11 interview

James Morrison Is Preparing His A-Z of Jazz Setlist for Twilight At Taronga

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2023

in News

Jazz legend James Morrison is working on a History of Jazz show when he performs at Twilight At Taronga at Taronga Zoo in February.

James tells Noise11.com that it hasn’t been easy culling the setlist into a show. “This one particularly is quite difficult,” he says.

“It is the A-Z of Jazz, a chronological walk-through with the A standing for Armstrong and the Z standing for Zawinul, Joe Zawinul. He was the great funk, keyboard player. Everything inbetween is deciding what to put in. If you are going to go through jazz and hit the highlights there are so many. To get it into one show and not leave too many gaps, and keep it so it flows like a great entertaining show … I am in the throws of trying to put together the setlist. I’ve got to do some Be-Bop, I’ve got to do some Latin Jazz. Its more a case of what to leave out rather than what to put in. I’m going through that at the moment. I start with a list of everything I want to do. That’s a six hour show. Now start culling”.

James Morrison will perform the A-Z of Jazz for Twilight At Taronga on February 26, 2023.

Twilight At Taronga 2023 features:

Friday 10 February
The Living End SOLD OUT
Supported by Dead Witch

Saturday 11 February (AM) | Lil’ Twilight – 10am
Justine Clarke
MC Benny Time

Saturday 11 February
Bjorn Again SOLD OUT

Sunday 12 February
Bjorn Again SELLING FAST!

Friday 17 February
Xavier Rudd SOLD OUT
Supported by Bobby Alu

Saturday 18 February
Xavier Rudd SOLD OUT
Supported by Bobby Alu

Friday 24 February
The Church
Supported by Adam Newling

Sunday 26 February
James Morrison’s A-Z of Jazz

Thursday 2 March
Drag Gala
Featuring Karen From Finance + Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon, [A-Z] Carla From Bankstown, Elektra
Shock + more

Friday 3 March
Daryl Braithwaite
Supported by Darlinghurst

Saturday 4 March (AM) | Lil’ Twilight – 10am
Teeny Tiny Stevies
MC Benny Time

Saturday 4 March
Comedy Gala
Featuring Nazeem Hussain, Melanie Bracewell, Anne Edmonds, Lloyd Langford, Claire Hooper,
Danielle Walker SELLING FAST!

Friday 10 March
Kate Miller-Heidke
Supported by Emily Wurramara

Saturday 11 March
Kasey Chambers & Busby Marou

