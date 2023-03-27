James Reyne and Ella Hooper Cover Way Out West For Way Out West Tour - Noise11.com

James Reyne and Ella Hooper have hit the studio for a new version of the classic ‘Way Out West’.

‘Way Out West’ was the first single and title track to the 1973 Australian album for The Dingoes. The Dingoes’ original version reached no 40 in Australia.

James Reyne first covered the song with James Blundell in 1992. Their version reached no 2 on the Australian singles chart.

Adam Brand and the Outlaws also covered the song in 2016.

James Reyne and Ella Hooper will head out on the Way Out West tour starting May 26 in Hobart.

WAY OUT WEST 2023 TOUR DATES

JAMES REYNE with special guest ELLA HOOPER

Tickets on sale now – head to jamesreyne.com.au

May

May 26 – Theatre Royal Hobart TAS

May 27 – Adelaide Festival Centre Adelaide SA

June

June 1 – The Tivoli Brisbane QLD

June 2 – The Tivoli Brisbane QLD

June 4 – Miami Marketta Gold Coast QLD

June 9 – Anita’s Theatre Thirroul NSW

June 10 – Enmore Theatre Sydney NSW

June 17 – Palais Theatre Melbourne VIC

June 23 – Empire Theatre Toowoomba QLD

June 30 – Freo Social Fremantle WA

July

July 1 – Astor Theatre Perth WA

July 15 – Ulumbarra Theatre Bendigo VIC

July 22 – Ballarat Civic Hall Ballarat VIC

August

August 4 – Darwin Entertainment Centre Darwin NT

August 11 – Townsville Regional Entertainment Centre Townsville QLD

August 12 – Tanks Arts Centre Cairns QLD

August 18 – Drifters Wharf Gosford NSW

August 19 – Toronto Hotel Toronto NSW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

