 James Reyne and Ella Hooper Cover Way Out West For Way Out West Tour - Noise11.com

James Reyne and Ella Hooper Cover Way Out West For Way Out West Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 27, 2023

in News

James Reyne and Ella Hooper have hit the studio for a new version of the classic ‘Way Out West’.

‘Way Out West’ was the first single and title track to the 1973 Australian album for The Dingoes. The Dingoes’ original version reached no 40 in Australia.

James Reyne first covered the song with James Blundell in 1992. Their version reached no 2 on the Australian singles chart.

Adam Brand and the Outlaws also covered the song in 2016.

James Reyne and Ella Hooper will head out on the Way Out West tour starting May 26 in Hobart.

WAY OUT WEST 2023 TOUR DATES
JAMES REYNE with special guest ELLA HOOPER

Tickets on sale now – head to jamesreyne.com.au

May
May 26 – Theatre Royal Hobart TAS
May 27 – Adelaide Festival Centre Adelaide SA

June
June 1 – The Tivoli Brisbane QLD
June 2 – The Tivoli Brisbane QLD
June 4 – Miami Marketta Gold Coast QLD
June 9 – Anita’s Theatre Thirroul NSW
June 10 – Enmore Theatre Sydney NSW
June 17 – Palais Theatre Melbourne VIC
June 23 – Empire Theatre Toowoomba QLD
June 30 – Freo Social Fremantle WA

July
July 1 – Astor Theatre Perth WA
July 15 – Ulumbarra Theatre Bendigo VIC
July 22 – Ballarat Civic Hall Ballarat VIC

August
August 4 – Darwin Entertainment Centre Darwin NT
August 11 – Townsville Regional Entertainment Centre Townsville QLD
August 12 – Tanks Arts Centre Cairns QLD
August 18 – Drifters Wharf Gosford NSW
August 19 – Toronto Hotel Toronto NSW

Noise11.com

