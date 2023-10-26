James Reyne Announces Crawl File Tour With Reissue Of Australian Crawl Greatest Hits Album - Noise11.com

Australian Crawl’s Greatest Hits album ‘Crawl File’ will clock up a 40th anniversary in 2024 so James Reyne has announced a stack of Crawl File pub dates to mark the occasion.

‘Crawl File’ featured 14 Australian Crawl songs from the first three albums ‘The Boys Light Up’, ‘Sirocco’ and ‘Sons of Beaches’ as well as the ‘Semantics’ EP.

SIDE A 1. Beautiful People

2. Indisposed

3. Errol

4. Shutdown

5. Oh No Not You Again

6. Lakeside

7. Downhearted

SIDE B

8. Things Don’t Seem

9. Unpublished Critics

10. White Limbo

11. Letter from Zimbabwe

12. Reckless (Don’t You Be So…)

13. Hoochie Gucci Fiorucci Mama

14. The Boys Light Up

“It was all a long time ago,” James reflects, “and sometimes I feel like it was another person who lived that life.

“But I’m still making music and I’m still on the road. Australian Crawl was a great apprenticeship.”

CRAWL FILE 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR – 2024

Tickets on sale now – see www.jamesreyne.com.au

JANUARY

Sat 6 Kingscliff Beach Hotel NSW

Sun 7 Miami Marketta, Gold Coast Qld

Sun 14 Torquay Hotel Vic

Mon 15 Torquay Hotel Vic

Thurs 25 Prince Of Wales Hotel, Melbourne Vic

Sat 27 Prince Of Wales Hotel, Melbourne Vic

FEBRUARY

Fri 9 Penrith Panthers NSW

Sat 10 Selinas, Sydney NSW with Baby Animals

Fri 23 Princess Theatre, Brisbane Qld

Saturday 24 Princess Theatre, Brisbane Qld

MARCH

Fri 8 The Gov, Adelaide SA

Sat 9 The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Sat 23 Northcote Theatre Vic

Noise11.com

