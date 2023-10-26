 James Reyne Announces Crawl File Tour With Reissue Of Australian Crawl Greatest Hits Album - Noise11.com
James Reyne Announces Crawl File Tour With Reissue Of Australian Crawl Greatest Hits Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2023

in News

Australian Crawl’s Greatest Hits album ‘Crawl File’ will clock up a 40th anniversary in 2024 so James Reyne has announced a stack of Crawl File pub dates to mark the occasion.

‘Crawl File’ featured 14 Australian Crawl songs from the first three albums ‘The Boys Light Up’, ‘Sirocco’ and ‘Sons of Beaches’ as well as the ‘Semantics’ EP.

SIDE A 1. Beautiful People
2. Indisposed
3. Errol
4. Shutdown
5. Oh No Not You Again
6. Lakeside
7. Downhearted

SIDE B
8. Things Don’t Seem
9. Unpublished Critics
10. White Limbo
11. Letter from Zimbabwe
12. Reckless (Don’t You Be So…)
13. Hoochie Gucci Fiorucci Mama
14. The Boys Light Up

“It was all a long time ago,” James reflects, “and sometimes I feel like it was another person who lived that life.
“But I’m still making music and I’m still on the road. Australian Crawl was a great apprenticeship.”

CRAWL FILE 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR – 2024

Tickets on sale now – see www.jamesreyne.com.au

JANUARY
Sat 6 Kingscliff Beach Hotel NSW
Sun 7 Miami Marketta, Gold Coast Qld
Sun 14 Torquay Hotel Vic
Mon 15 Torquay Hotel Vic
Thurs 25 Prince Of Wales Hotel, Melbourne Vic
Sat 27 Prince Of Wales Hotel, Melbourne Vic

FEBRUARY
Fri 9 Penrith Panthers NSW
Sat 10 Selinas, Sydney NSW with Baby Animals
Fri 23 Princess Theatre, Brisbane Qld
Saturday 24 Princess Theatre, Brisbane Qld

MARCH
Fri 8 The Gov, Adelaide SA
Sat 9 The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Sat 23 Northcote Theatre Vic

