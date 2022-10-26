 James Reyne Has A Whisky Supporting the Great Barrier Reef - Noise11.com
James Reyne Hammered Head

James Reyne Has A Whisky Supporting the Great Barrier Reef

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2022

in News

James Reyne has launched his own whisky brand Hammered Head Whisky with proceeds going to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Hammered Head is a premium whisky. The first batch sold out in 48 hours and now a new batch is coming late October.

Hammered Head takes its name from the 1987 James Reyne classic ‘Hammerhead’. The song features Olivia Newton-John on backing vocals.

‘Hammerhead’ reached number 8 in Australia in 187 and was the number 71 song of the year. The song featured on James Reyne’s debut solo album which also contained the singles ‘Fall of Rome’ (no 8), ‘Rip It Up’ (no 34) and ‘Motor’s Too Fast’ (no 6).

