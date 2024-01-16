James Reyne Kicks Off Crawl File Tour With All Crawl - Noise11.com

James Reyne is marking the 40th anniversary of the first Australian Crawl best of ‘Crawl File’ with the ‘Crawl File’ tour for 2024.

‘Crawl File’ is 100% Australian Crawl. James hasn’t been playing any of his solo songs at the shows.

The ‘Crawl File’ album was released in November 1984 and came after the first three Australian Crawl albums ‘The Boys Light Up’ (1980), ‘Sirocco’ (1981), ‘Sons of Beaches’ (1982) and the ‘Phalanx’ EP (1983).

By the third album Australian Crawl had been awarded 10 platinum albums in Australia and had two number one records with the second and third albums.

‘Crawl File’ was also a huge hit in Australia reaching number two in 1984.

James Reyne, Crawl File setlist 7 January, Gold Coast

Hoochie Gucci Fiorucci Mama (from The Boys Light Up, 1980)

Indisposed (from The Boys Light Up, 1980)

Beautiful People (from The Boys Light Up, 1980)

Daughters of the Northern Coast (from Sons of Beaches, 1982)

Lakeside (from Sirocco, 1981)

Love Beats Me Up (from Sirocco, 1981)

Trouble Spot Rock (from Between a Rock and a Hard Place, 1985)

Man Crazy (from The Boys Light Up, 1980)

Downhearted (from The Boys Light Up, 1980)

Reckless (from Phalanx EP, 1983)

The Boys Light Up (from The Boys Light Up, 1980)

White Limbo (from Phalanx EP, 1983)

Land of Hope and Glory (from Between a Rock and a Hard Place, 1985)

Unpublished Critics (from Sirocco, 1981)

Oh No Not You Again (from Sirocco, 1981)

Errol (from Sirocco, 1981)

Encore:

Things Don’t Seem (from Sirocco, 1981)

James Reyne Crawl File dates and tickets are here https://jamesreyne.com.au/tours/

