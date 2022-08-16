 Jane Gazzo And Andrew P Street Document Australian Music In The 90s With Sound As Ever - Noise11.com
Sound As Ever by Jane Gazzo and Andrew P Street

Sound As Ever by Jane Gazzo and Andrew P Street

Jane Gazzo And Andrew P Street Document Australian Music In The 90s With Sound As Ever

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

‘Sound As Ever – A celebration of the Greatest Decade in Australian Music (1990-1999)’ is a new book by Jane Gazzo and Andrew P Street.

Gazzo and Street, both music journos, broadcasters and authors, lived and breathed Australian music in the 90s and have created ‘Sound As Ever’ as a permanent document of the times.

The book ‘Sound As Ever’ was named after the community of music fans Jane Gazzo created on Facebook but the Facebook group was named after the debut album by You Am I.

You Am I’s ‘Sound As Ever’ was released in October 1993 at that central point of the evolution of Australian music in the 80s. The ‘Sound As Ever’ book features a contribution from You Am I’s Tim Rogers as well as the people who made the sounds in the decade, Angie Hart of Frente, Kram from Spiderbait, David McCormack of Custard, Adalita of Magic Dirt, Ray Ahn of The Hard Ons, Richie Lewis of Tumbleweed and Suzie Higgie of Falling Joys.

‘Sound As Ever – A Celebration of the Greatest Decade in Australian Music (1990-1999) will be published by Melbourne Books in September 2022.

Orders can be done now at https://melbournebooks.com.au/products/sound-as-ever

