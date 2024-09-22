Janet Jackson Goes Down The MAGA Rabbit-Hole and Spews Bullsh*t In Interview - Noise11.com

Janet Jackson has questioned U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ Black heritage.

Harris, whose mother came to the U.S. from India and father was from Jamaica, has been subject to false claims made by her opponent trump and his supporters that she has identified as Indian rather than Black, due to her mixed race background.

In an interview with The Guardian, Jackson was asked about the potential for America to elect a female Black President, but said: “Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Jackson then went on to share a false conspiracy theory about Harris’ parentage.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days,” Jackson added. “I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Jackson went on to say that she thinks whatever the result of the election, “either way it goes is going to be mayhem.”

Harris, whose father was a Jamaican economist who split from her mother when she was five, wrote in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey: “My mother understood very well that she was raising two black daughters.”

