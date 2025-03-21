 Janet Jackson Pulls Out Of Music Festival "For Personal Reasons" - Noise11.com
Janet Jackson: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Janet Jackson: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Janet Jackson Pulls Out Of Music Festival “For Personal Reasons”

by Music-News.com on March 21, 2025

in News

Janet Jackson has shared her regret over being forced to pull out of a festival appearance this summer.

Jackson can currently be seen in her self-titled Las Vegas residency – with performances set to take place at the Resorts World Theatre until the end of May.

But fans hoping to catch the star at the Cincinnati Music Festival this summer have been left disappointed – as the Together Again singer will no longer perform at the event on 26 July.

Breaking her disappointing news via a statement shared with Billboard on Thursday, Miss Jackson said, “To all my Cincinnati Music Festival fans…. I’m so sorry that I won’t be able to be with you all in July.”

Offering an explanation, she wrote, “Some personal matters have come up and I am unable to attend. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

Festival organisers added in a statement of their own, “We just learned that Janet Jackson is unable to perform at the 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G due to personal matters. Festival organisers are working quickly to fill her spot on the lineup.”

The three-day R&B, jazz, soul, and hip-hop music festival has an impressive line-up for 2025 – with The Sugarhill Gang and Earth, Wind and Fire among performers set to take to the stage.

Jackson previously headlined the event in 2022 – while her most recent World Tour saw her entertain fans across the globe from 2023 until 2024.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Christopher Cross at SXSW 2012
How a 30 Rock Christopher Cross Joke Turned Into A Song

Christopher Cross has been name-checked in The Simpson, Family Guy and Seinfeld but his favourite is when Tina Fey once made a Christopher Cross reference and Christopher turned it into a song and became the topic of a future show story.

29 minutes ago
U2 photo supplied Universal Music
U2 To Receive Ivors Award

The Ivors Academy has today announced U2 as the latest songwriters to become Academy Fellows, the highest honour the organisation bestows. With this, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. become the first-ever Irish songwriters that the Academy has inducted into Fellowship during its 81-year history.

15 hours ago
Robert Smith of The Cure to Curate Teenage Cancer Trust Concerts

Robert Smith has landed the role as curator of the 2026 Teenage Cancer Trust concerts.

1 day ago
Frank Ferrer Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour.
Frank Ferrer Quits Guns N Roses After 19 Years

Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer has left the band after nearly 20 years.

1 day ago
Icehouse at One Electric Day 19 November 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11
Icehouse To Return To Sydney’s Coliseum Theatre

Icehouse will return to Sydney’s Coliseum Theatre in August for their second performance.

2 days ago
Midge Ure, photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Midge Ure of Ultravox To Return To Australia in October

Midge Ure will return to Australia in October.

3 days ago
Paul Hester
‘Hessie A Tribute To Paul Hester’ Mini-Doco to Premiere on 26 March 2025

‘Hessie’, mini-documentary tribute to the late Split Enz/Crowded House drummer Paul Hester, will premiere on 26 March 2025 to mark the 20th anniversary of Paul’s passing.

5 days ago