Janet Jackson Pulls Out Of Music Festival "For Personal Reasons" - Noise11.com

Janet Jackson has shared her regret over being forced to pull out of a festival appearance this summer.

Jackson can currently be seen in her self-titled Las Vegas residency – with performances set to take place at the Resorts World Theatre until the end of May.

But fans hoping to catch the star at the Cincinnati Music Festival this summer have been left disappointed – as the Together Again singer will no longer perform at the event on 26 July.

Breaking her disappointing news via a statement shared with Billboard on Thursday, Miss Jackson said, “To all my Cincinnati Music Festival fans…. I’m so sorry that I won’t be able to be with you all in July.”

Offering an explanation, she wrote, “Some personal matters have come up and I am unable to attend. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

Festival organisers added in a statement of their own, “We just learned that Janet Jackson is unable to perform at the 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G due to personal matters. Festival organisers are working quickly to fill her spot on the lineup.”

The three-day R&B, jazz, soul, and hip-hop music festival has an impressive line-up for 2025 – with The Sugarhill Gang and Earth, Wind and Fire among performers set to take to the stage.

Jackson previously headlined the event in 2022 – while her most recent World Tour saw her entertain fans across the globe from 2023 until 2024.

