 Jason Bonham Temporarily Leaves Sammy Hagar’s Band To Care For Mother - Noise11.com
JBLZE Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Experience

JBLZE Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Experience

Jason Bonham Temporarily Leaves Sammy Hagar’s Band To Care For Mother

by Paul Cashmere on September 6, 2024

in News

Jason Bonham has departed the Sammy Hagar ‘Best of Both World’ tour after his mother had a stroke.

Jason is the son of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham and Pat Phillips. They had two children, Jason (born 1966) and Zoë (born 1975).

Led Zeppelin’s ‘Moby Dick’ was originally called ‘Pat’s Delight’, as a reference to John’s wife and Jason’s mother. Zep called the piece that on their 1968 and 1969 tour. It was officially released on ‘Led Zeppelin II’ (1969).

Jason Bonham has been a member of Sammy Hagar and The Circle since 2014. The group also features Mark Anthony of Van Halen on bass. The Circle have released three studio albums and one live album.

Jason will sit out the last four shows of the current tour. Kenny Aronoff will fill in for the shows. Kenny was given 24 hours notice before his first show.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Catfish and the Bottlemen
Catfish and the Bottlemen Cancel Australian Tour Hours Before First Sydney Show

Dublin’s Catfish and the Bottlemen have cancelled their Australian tour hours before taking the stage in Sydney.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Breaks A Couple Of Records In Germany

Adele broke a pair of records with her Munich residency.

2 days ago
James Bay Electric Light cover
New James Bay Song Co-written with Brandon Flowers

James Bay gained "unbelievable experience and insight" writing his new song with Brandon Flowers.

6 days ago
Halsey
Halsey To Release The Great Impersonator Album

Halsey has announced the "confessional concept album" 'The Great Impersonator'.

August 29, 2024
Disclosure, music news, nosie11.com
Disclosure Show Shut Down Due To Overcrowding

Disclosure's performance at a dance event in London over the weekend (24-25.08.24) was halted after just five minutes due to overcrowding.

August 29, 2024
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Starts Work On Next Album

Lizzo has teased that she's started work on a new album. Lizzo shared a steamy video of herself in a very revealing red swimsuit leaving little to the imagination, and used the clip to hint at new music in the pipeline.

August 29, 2024
Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Preps Second Album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’

Thelma Plum will release her second album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’ in October.

August 28, 2024