Jason Bonham Temporarily Leaves Sammy Hagar’s Band To Care For Mother - Noise11.com

Jason Bonham has departed the Sammy Hagar ‘Best of Both World’ tour after his mother had a stroke.

Jason is the son of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham and Pat Phillips. They had two children, Jason (born 1966) and Zoë (born 1975).

Led Zeppelin’s ‘Moby Dick’ was originally called ‘Pat’s Delight’, as a reference to John’s wife and Jason’s mother. Zep called the piece that on their 1968 and 1969 tour. It was officially released on ‘Led Zeppelin II’ (1969).

Jason Bonham has been a member of Sammy Hagar and The Circle since 2014. The group also features Mark Anthony of Van Halen on bass. The Circle have released three studio albums and one live album.

Jason will sit out the last four shows of the current tour. Kenny Aronoff will fill in for the shows. Kenny was given 24 hours notice before his first show.

