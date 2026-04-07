Jason Derulo Announces The Last Dance World Tour For Australia In 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Pop and R&B star Jason Derulo will return to Australia in September with arena shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in support of his new album The Last Dance (Part 1).

by Paul Cashmere

American pop and R&B artist Jason Derulo will return to Australia in September 2026 with The Last Dance World Tour, a run of arena shows presented by TEG Live. The tour will begin at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 17 September before heading to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth across a six-day schedule.

The announcement follows the release of Derulo’s latest record The Last Dance (Part 1), an eight-track project featuring new material including the single Sexy For Me.

The tour marks Derulo’s return to large-scale arena performances in the region, presenting a catalogue that stretches back more than fifteen years.

Born Jason Joel Desrouleaux in Miramar, Florida, Derulo first emerged as a songwriter before launching his own recording career in 2009. His debut single Whatcha Say reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold more than five million digital copies worldwide.

That success was followed by the release of his self-titled debut album Jason Derulo in 2010, which produced the international hits In My Head and Ridin’ Solo. Over the following decade Derulo continued building a global pop catalogue through albums including Future History in 2011 and Tattoos in 2013, the latter repackaged in the United States as Talk Dirty in 2014.

Songs such as Talk Dirty, Wiggle and Swalla helped cement his reputation as a crossover performer blending pop, R&B and dance production styles. In 2015 the album Everything Is 4 delivered another major hit with Want To Want Me, which became one of the most added songs in Top 40 radio history at the time of release.

More recently, Derulo’s 2020 collaboration with New Zealand producer Jawsh 685 on Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) became a global chart success. A remix with BTS pushed the track to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Derulo’s second chart-topper in the United States.

The newly released The Last Dance (Part 1) arrives two years after his fifth studio album Nu King, which was issued in 2024 and compiled several of his major singles from the previous decade.

The new record contains six new songs alongside two previously released tracks. According to the tour announcement, the project represents a transitional moment in Derulo’s career, closing one phase of his catalogue while signalling a future creative shift.

The lead single Sexy For Me introduces the material audiences can expect to hear during the arena run later this year.

Derulo’s career also illustrates how the role of the pop performer has expanded beyond traditional recording cycles. Alongside touring and streaming releases, he has become a major presence on short-form video platforms, using social media to maintain audience engagement between album releases.

This shift reflects broader changes within the music industry where viral content can translate directly into chart performance and ticket sales. Artists who maintain large online communities are increasingly able to mobilise those audiences when tours are announced.

In that environment, Derulo remains one of the most visible crossover pop figures operating between traditional charts and digital culture.

JASON DERULO LAST DANCE WORLD TOUR 2026

Thu 17 Sep, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat 19 Sep, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Mon 21 Sep, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Wed 23 Sep, Perth, RAC Arena

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