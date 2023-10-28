 Jason Donovan’s Returns For Rocky Horror Show 2024 Season - Noise11.com
Jason Donovan in The Rocky Horror Show 2023 pic Daniel Boud

Jason Donovan in The Rocky Horror Show 2023 pic Daniel Boud

Jason Donovan’s Returns For Rocky Horror Show 2024 Season

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2023

in News

Jason Donovan will return as Frank N Furter to mark the 50th anniversary of the Rocky Horror Show in Australia in 2024.

The shows creator Richard O’Brien said, “Back in the 1970’s when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called Science Fiction Double Feature who would of known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show. To be celebrating 50 years is beyond my wildest expectations – from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London. There is no better fitting place in the world than Australia to launch this 50th Anniversary Tour with over 14 productions since its very first production in 1975 – The Rocky Horror Show is one of Australia’s most performed and beloved musicals of all time”.

The cast will include Stellar Perry as Magenta/The Usherette, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Henry Rollo as Riff Raff, Darcey Eagle as Columbia and Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott. Joining them on the 2024 tour as Brad and the Frank N Furter Alternate will be Blake Bowden (The Book of Mormon, Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd) and asRocky Daniel Erbacher (Grease, Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions the Musical)

Starring alongside them on stage as The Phantoms will be Josh Gates, Hollie James, and Erica Wild with Keane Fletcher and Seryan Burke-Low rounding out the cast as the Swings. Narrators in Melbourne and Sydney will be announced soon.

“Earlier this year I had the greatest pleasure to play Frank in this incredible 50th Anniversary production of the Rocky Horror Show back home in Australia and I can truly say it was one of the most satisfying and enjoyable times in my career. From the insanely talented cast, the hard working crew and of course the enthusiastic audiences we could not have asked for anything more so I am beyond thrilled we get to come back around to Melbourne and Sydney for encore seasons, and bring the show to Newcastle where I am looking forward to taking the stage for the first time and hopefully a few dips in that glorious ocean!”, said Jason Donovan.

Rocky Horror Show 2024

NEWCASTLE – CIVIC THEATRE FROM 12 JANUARY
MELBOURNE – ATHENAEUM THEATRE FROM 9 FEBRUARY
SYDNEY – THEATRE ROYAL SYDNEY FROM 31 MARCH

WWW.ROCKYHORROR.COM.AU

Noise11.com

