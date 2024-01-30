 Jason John Leigh of The Stiffys Reveals Solo Project The Kennards Sessions - Noise11.com
Jason John Leigh of The Stiffys Reveals Solo Project The Kennards Sessions

by Noise11.com on January 30, 2024

in News

Bass player Jason John Leigh of Melbourne’s The Stiffys will reveal more of his solo project goodthankyou and upcoming album The Kennards Sessions but first shows off the first song from the project ‘Pray At Your Altar’.

“This track began as something completely different until the magic mushrooms kicked in,” Leigh shares. “It started as some overthought intellectual drum and bass thing and then became a primal sweaty sex track. PRAY AT YOUR ALTAR marvels at women; how love costs them so much more. How reckless and brave it is for them to fall in love and how our species relies on them ripping their hearts, lives and bodies apart for it. It comes at the end of an album about growing up.”

Video credits are:

Director: Tim Hamilton Produced by Black Garlic DOP: Brett Walker Assist: Ciaran Stapleton-Crittenden Ball Supervision, Animation and FX: Hun Lee Illustrations: Ming-Jian Ni Sweat Drops: Shoobi Khan Grade: Douglas Pope Alfa Romeo Deity: Ursula Chandler.

For ‘The Kennards Sessions’ Leigh recorded all instruments himself, including guitars, bass, drums, saxophone, keys and vocals, then flew to Auckland to mix The Kennards Sessions in Neil Finn’s (Crowded House) personal studio alongside ARIA-winning producer Steven Schram.

“THE KENNARDS SESSIONS is an album about growing up,” explains Leigh. “About a big fish who leaves a small pond and loses everything, only to find themselves. It was written to be listened to all at once. Everything about it was recorded wrong, which led to the album’s distinctive sound. Mainly due to the combination of inexperience, broken gear, mild inebriation, and excessive vulnerability. It was recorded piece by piece late at night over 12 months in a storage unit and you can actually hear the drumming getting less shit as the record goes on. The record was borne when I found myself in Sydney, far from my band and musical community, and needing a way to make music by myself. I could play all the instruments I needed except for drums. After gate-crashing and accidentally winning an amateur poker night, I found myself with enough money to buy the last remaining gear I needed (a drum kit and recording interface) and taught myself how to use both.”

The Stiffys are Jason Leigh on bass and Adam Stagg on drums. They have been around since 2012 and released ‘The Stiffys Debut Album’ (which as actually a six track 13 minutes long EP in 2013.

