 Jason Singh Performs Jeff Buckley ‘Grace’ Album To Mark 30th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Jason Singh performs the songs from Jeff Buckley 'Grace' at Memo Music Hall Melbourne 23 August 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Jason Singh performs the songs from Jeff Buckley 'Grace' at Memo Music Hall Melbourne 23 August 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Jason Singh Performs Jeff Buckley ‘Grace’ Album To Mark 30th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2024

in News

Jeff Buckley was 30 when he passed away in Memphis is 1997. Jeff’s sole album ‘Grace’ is also now 30.

On Friday, 23 August 2024, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of ‘Grace’, Jason Singh and band performed Jeff’s ‘Grace’ album from start to finish, with ‘Forget Her’, the song from the sessions left off the album as the encore.

As the story goes, Jeff’s record label wanted to release ‘Forget Her’ as the single. Jeff objected and left it off the album, adding ‘So Real’ in its place. ‘Forget Her’ remained unreleased until the 2004 ‘Grace: Legacy Edition’.

‘Grace’ featured two covers. ‘Lilac Wine’ written by James Shelton in 1950 and first covered by Eartha Kitt in 1953. The other was Leonard Cohen’s 1984 song ‘Hallelujah’, also covered by fellow Canadian k.d. lang in 2004.

The tradition piece ‘Corpus Christi Carol’ is an English hymn dating back to between 1506 and 1536.

At the time of Jeff’s death from drowning in Memphis on 27 May, 1997, ‘Grace’ was his only album. In May, 1998, marking the one year anniversary of his death, Columbia released an album of recording made in 1996 and 1997 titled ‘Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk’.

In 1996, Jeff was recording with Tom Verlaine of Television on album potential second album Jeff had anointed ‘My Sweetheart The Drunk’. The album was discarded and Jeff went to Memphis to start afresh on a new record where he met his fate on 29 May 1997 while swimming in the Mississippi River.

After Jeff’s death, when Mary discovered Sony was planning to release the Verlaine ‘Sweetheart’ album without her permission, she issued the company with a cease-and-desist letter. Mary then worked directly on what became ‘Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk’ featuring songs from the Verlaine sessions as disc one and Jeff’s demos as Disc two.

The Jason Singh tribute to ‘Grace’ featured the album in its original track order.

    Jason’s ‘Grace’ Band was:

Drums – Spyder
Bass – Gavin Pearce
Guitar – David Jones
Guitar – Mitch Cowan
Keys – Jeremy Diffey
Vox – Amalia Foy

Guest – Tim Rizoli

    Setlist 23 August 2024

Mojo Pin
Grace
Last Goodbye
Lilac Wine
So Real
Hallelejah (with Tim Rizoli)
Lover, You Should’ve Come Over (with Amalia Foy)
Corpus Christi Carol
Eternal Life
Dream Brother

Encore:
Forget Her

After the show Jason Singh posted, “What an incredible thing we did and what an amazing audience you were, thank you so much to all involved. You know who you are, I think this one is way too good to be just a one off performance. Now that it’s done I really want to do it again, Jeff Buckley 30th anniversary of grace live at @memomusichall August 23 2024”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Oasis Reunion Officially Confirmed For 2025

Oasis will reform for 2025 for dates in the UK (and world dates to be announced later).

3 mins ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey’s Mother and Sister Pass Away Within Hours Of Each Other

Mariah Carey is heartbroken after her mother Patricia and sister Alison passed away on the same day over the weekend.

4 hours ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
UPDATE: Confirmed EARIER: Oasis Reunion Expected To Be Just The Gallaghers, Not The Old Band

When the Oasis reunion of officially announced at 8am 27 August 2024 (UK time (4pm Tuesday 27 August East Coast Australia time), it is rumoured that only the Gallagher brothers from the original band and prior line-ups will be reforming.

6 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters To Donate Proceeds From Unauthorised trump Song Usage To Harris/Walz Campaign

Foo Fighters have distanced themselves from the unauthorised use of their song ‘My Hero’ at a trump Maga rally last week and have taken moves to receive a performance payment which they will donate in full to the Kamala Harris / Tim Walz election campaign.

1 day ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Yet Another Oasis Reunion Story

Liam Gallagher has seemingly confirmed that Oasis will reunite in 2025 after months of rumours.

1 day ago
TLC in Melbourne
TLC Cancels Concerts After T-Boz Taken To Hospital

TLC's T-Boz has suffered a medical crisis that has forced the girl group to cancel two concerts.

1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Files To Drop Affleck From Her Name

Jennifer Lopez wants to drop her estranged husband's surname.

4 days ago