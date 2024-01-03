Jason Singh To Perform Jeff Buckley’s Grace In Full - Noise11.com

Taxiride co-founder Jason Singh will perform in full the Jeff Buckley album ‘Grace’ to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the album later this year.

Jason revealed in a socials post, “Then, one of the most ambitious shows I’ve ever attempted, paying tribute to, in my opinion one of the most important album of our generation on its 30th anniversary.

“Jason Singh Re-Imaginates Jeff Buckley Grace, playing this masterpiece from start to finish in some of the most iconic venues in our great land, this show will truly be a massive challenge for me, but I’m up for it.”

Jeff Buckley released ‘Grace’ on 23 August, 1994. Jason will perform the album on 23 August, 2024 at Memo Music Hall, Melbourne, exactly 30 yeqrs to the day after the album was released.

‘Grace’ was Jeff Buckley’s only album in his lifetime. Jeff passed away on 29 May, 1997, before a second album was released. In 1998, the album ‘Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk’ as released for the first anniversary of his death. The songs were recorded with Tom Verlaine across 1996 and 1997 but Buckley was not happy with the results. He had scraped the album and gone to Memphis to start a new record when he drowned while swimming in the Mississippi River.

‘Grace’ was considered one of the great albums of the year. It had its highest peak in Australia at no 9 and reached no. 31 in the UK but failed to grab much attention in the USA, stalling at no. 149.

Jeff toured Australia in 1995 and 1996 performing 22 times over the two tours.

Jeff Buckley setlist, Melbourne, The Palais, 29 February 1996

Dream Brother (from Grace, 1994)

Moodswing Whiskey (from Mystery White Boy, 2000)

Mojo Pin (from Grace, 1994)

So Real (from Grace, 1994)

I Woke Up in a Strange Place (from Mystery White Boy, 2000)

What Will You Say (from Mystery White Boy, 2000)

Last Goodbye (from Grace, 1994)

Lilac Wine (from Grace, 1994)

Eternal Life (from Mystery White Boy, 2000)

Kick Out the Jams (MC5 cover)

Lover, You Should’ve Come Over (from Grace, 1994)

Grace (from Grace, 1994)

Hallelujah (from Grace, 1994)

Last Month of the Year (The Kingston Trio cover)

Vancouver (from Sketches for my Sweetheart the Drunk, 1997)

Kanga Roo (from Mystery White Boy, 2000)

After the Memo Music Hall show on 23 August, Jason will tour Australia with the show.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

