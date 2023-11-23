 Jason Singh To Tour 25 Years of Taxiride - Noise11.com
Jason Singh

Jason Singh

Jason Singh To Tour 25 Years of Taxiride

by Paul Cashmere on November 23, 2023

in News

Taxiride’s original founding member Jason Singh is planning a full on national tour for 2024n performing the 25 Years of Taxiride.

Taxiride’s debut album ‘Imaginate’ was released last century, in 1999. The album generated three Top 40 hits ‘Get Set’, ‘Everywhere You Go’ and ‘Can You Feel’ and was certified double platinum in Australia.

Album two, ‘Garage Mahal’ in 2002 was another Platinum selling album and generated more hits with ‘Creeping Up Slowly’ and ‘How I Got This Way’.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since I started this incredible journey. I am eternally grateful to the amazing fans for their unwavering support throughout the years. This tour is for them – a chance to celebrate the music that has brought us all together and the incredible memories we’ve made along the way.”

The Jason Singh 25 Years of Taxiride tour will start in Echuca, NSW on 7 January 2024 and at this stage go through to Western Australian dates in May but Queensland shows are yet to be added.

https://jasonsingh.com.au

