 Jay-Z Files Motion To Dismiss Rape Lawsuit - Noise11.com
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman

JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jay-Z Files Motion To Dismiss Rape Lawsuit

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2025

in News

Jay-Z has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges the rapper, together with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, sexually assaulted her when she was 13, in 2000.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, filed the new motion on Wednesday. The request, reported by Variety, claims there are a series of inconsistencies in the woman’s account.

Carter’s attorney Alex Spiro cites the Jane Doe accuser’s interview with NBC News in December, during which she admitted she had made “some mistakes” in her retelling of her story.

He’s further demanding the court sanction prosecution lawyer Tony Buzbee for not “adequately vetting the allegation” made by his accuser.

The new motion to dismiss includes the request to impose a monetary sanction or fee award against Buzbee and the Buzbee Law Firm for “alleging facts without a sufficient investigation or by failing to withdraw those allegations once it is clear that they are false or exceedingly unlikely to be true”.

In a statement shared with media outlets, Buzbee declared that he and his team would be addressing “the utter lack of merit with his filing with the Court, rather than with the press”.

Carter has been married to singer Beyonce Knowles for 16 years. The couple share three children.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taking Back Sunday
Mark O’Connell Quits Taking Back Sunday

Taking Back Sunday's Mark O'Connell has quit the band due to "creative differences".

18 hours ago
The Lumineers, Ian Laidlaw, Bluesfest 2013, Noise11, Photo
The Lumineers To Release New Album ‘Automatic’ for 2025

The Lumineers announce their highly anticipated new album, Automatic, available via Dualtone worldwide on Friday, February 14.

1 day ago
Stormzy Banned From Driving

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months.

January 3, 2025
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Teases Solo Tour After Paramore

Paramore's Hayley Williams has teased the possibility of a string of solo shows in 2025, five years after she originally planned them.

December 29, 2024
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Premieres Cowboy Carter Songs Live At Christmas Day Show

Beyoncé has premiered songs from her country flavoured album Cowboy Carter live for the very first time giving fans a tease of what they can expect when the 2025 tour sings into play.

December 27, 2024
Jay Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Legal Teams Fires Back At Rape Allegations

Jay-Z's lawyer has declared the rape claims levelled against his famous client are "provably demonstrably false".

December 18, 2024
Adele 30
Judge Orders Adele Song Pulled After Plagiarism Claim

A judge has ordered a song by Adele be pulled worldwide over a continuing plagiarism claim by a Brazilian composer.

December 17, 2024