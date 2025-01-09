Jay-Z Files Motion To Dismiss Rape Lawsuit - Noise11.com

Jay-Z has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges the rapper, together with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, sexually assaulted her when she was 13, in 2000.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, filed the new motion on Wednesday. The request, reported by Variety, claims there are a series of inconsistencies in the woman’s account.

Carter’s attorney Alex Spiro cites the Jane Doe accuser’s interview with NBC News in December, during which she admitted she had made “some mistakes” in her retelling of her story.

He’s further demanding the court sanction prosecution lawyer Tony Buzbee for not “adequately vetting the allegation” made by his accuser.

The new motion to dismiss includes the request to impose a monetary sanction or fee award against Buzbee and the Buzbee Law Firm for “alleging facts without a sufficient investigation or by failing to withdraw those allegations once it is clear that they are false or exceedingly unlikely to be true”.

In a statement shared with media outlets, Buzbee declared that he and his team would be addressing “the utter lack of merit with his filing with the Court, rather than with the press”.

Carter has been married to singer Beyonce Knowles for 16 years. The couple share three children.

