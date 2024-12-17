 Jay-Z Legal Teams Fires Back At Rape Allegations - Noise11.com
Jay Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jay Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jay-Z Legal Teams Fires Back At Rape Allegations

by Music-News.com on December 18, 2024

in News

Jay-Z’s lawyer has declared the rape claims levelled against his famous client are “provably demonstrably false”.

Earlier this month, Jay-Z was accused of sexually assaulting a then-13-year-old with Sean Combs after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Jane Doe had already filed a lawsuit against Combs, one of many alleged victims to do so, but amended her filing to add Carter’s name.

Carter has already released his own denial, and on Monday, his attorney Alex Spiro held a press conference at the superstar’s Roc Nation’s New York headquarters, where he told the press the allegations were “provably demonstrably false”.

“This is not for truth and justice. This is for money,” he added.

The Jane Doe recently admitted there were inconsistencies in her allegations, something Spiro seized upon during Monday’s conference.

“These are not minor inconsistencies… If you look at the time, it’s not possible this could happen,” he outlined. “I want to make sure this is clear: When people make up an account, whether intentionally or their mind is blank or something, they can always get that core part of the story right. They can just keep repeating it over and over and over again; this is what happened, that core part. But they’re always going to mess up the details.

“When something isn’t real, when something doesn’t happen, you’re going to get the details wrong because you weren’t really there. (This was) not possible. It’s because this never happened.”

He said his client, who shares three children with his wife Beyoncé, is upset that someone has been allowed to make a “mockery of the system”.

And despite a friendship that has played out in public over the past decades, Spiro insisted Carter was not a close acquaintance of rap mogul Combs. He claimed that they only supported each other professionally and the suggestion of a friendship was “a matter of fiction”.

“That’s all that there is. He doesn’t know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case and there’s nothing more to say,” he added.

Combs is currently detained in a Brooklyn jail on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering ahead of his trial in May 2025.

music-news.com

