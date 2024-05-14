Jazz Great David Sanborn Dies Aged 78 - Noise11.com

Saxophone player David Sanborn has passed away from prostate cancer in New York at age 78.

David was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. The six-time Grammy winner amassed eight gold albums and one platinum record in his career. He also played for others on dozens of albums.

David won Grammy Awards for ‘Voyeur’ (1981), ‘Double Vision’ (1986) and ‘Close Up’ (1988). In 2004 he was inducted into the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Albums he has played on include:

George Benson ‘In Your Eyes’ (1983)

James Brown ‘Reality’ (1974)

David Bowie ‘David Live’ (1974)

Stevie Wonder ‘Talking Book’ (1972)

Paul Simon ‘Still Crazy After All These Years’ (1975)

Bruce Springsteen ‘Born To Run’ (1975)

Elton John ‘Blue Moves’ (1976)

Linda Ronstadt ‘Living In The USA’ (1978)

The Eagles ‘The Long Run’ (1979)

Steely Dan ‘Gaucho’ (1980)

Billy Joel ‘An Innocent Man’ (1983)

The Rolling Stones ‘Undercover’ (1983)

Eric Clapton ‘Journeyman’ (1989)

James Taylor ‘JT’ 1977)

Sanborn had a part in the Bill Murray movie ‘Scrooged’ (1988) and ‘Magnum PI’ (1986). He also composed music for the movies ‘Lethal Weapon 2, 3 and 4’.

Sanborn also once had his own radio show ‘The Jazz Show With David Sanborn’ in the 80s and 90s.

A statement on David’s socials reads:

It is with sad and heavy hearts that we convey to you the loss of internationally renowned, 6 time Grammy Award-winning, saxophonist, David Sanborn. Mr. Sanborn passed Sunday afternoon, May 12th, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications.

Mr. Sanborn had been dealing with prostate cancer since 2018, but had been able to maintain his normal schedule of concerts until just recently. Indeed he already had concerts scheduled into 2025.

David Sanborn was a seminal figure in contemporary pop and jazz music. It has been said that he “put the saxophone back into Rock ’n Roll.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

