Jazz Guitarist Mike Stern To Tour Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

Jazz guitarist Mike Stern is coming to Australia in February 2025 for shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Stern was a guitarist for Blood, Sweat & Tears from 1975 to 1977 playing on the ‘More Than Ever’ (1976) and ‘Brand New Day’ (1977).

Between 1981 and 1983 Mike played with Miles Davis, appearing on his albums ‘The Man with the Horn’ (1981), ‘We Want Miles’ (1983) and ‘Star People’ (1983).

Mike Stern released his debut solo album ‘Upside Downside’ in 1986. Steve Jordan played on that record. He is now the drummer for The Rolling Stones.

Stern has been nominated six times for Grammy Awards.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Friday 14 February l The Lounge, Concourse l Chatswood l NSW

Saturday 15 February l Factory Theatre l Marrickville l NSW

Sunday 16 February l The Gov l Adelaide l SA

Tuesday 18 February l Princess Theatre l Brisbane l QLD

Thur 20 – Sat 22 February l Bird’s Basement l Melbourne l VIC

Tickets to all shows on sale 9am, September 17 via Gerrard Allman Events

https://gerrardallmanevents.com.au/

*Melbourne shows on sale via Bird’s Basement*

