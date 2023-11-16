 Jebediah To Release First Album In 12 Years - Noise11.com
Jebediah To Release First Album In 12 Years

by Paul Cashmere on November 16, 2023

in News

Jebediah will release their first album in 12 years titled ‘Oiks’ in 2024 and there is a new song titled ‘Rubberman’ out now.

“This one came about by accident. Whilst setting up a guitar for overdubbing we accidentally recorded the sound of it with really loose strings. This sound was turned into a loop and became the bedrock of a new song; a sort of weird melodic rhythmic loop track. The whole thing was built on top of that. It reflects an experimentalism in the studio that we have not really embraced before and so it sounds different to anything we’ve ever written or recorded before,” recalls Kevin.

The previous Jebediah album ‘Kosciuszko’ was released in 2011. ‘Oiks’ is due 12 April, 2024.

JEBEDIAH – AUSTRALIAN TOUR:
FRI 17 NOV | THE RECHABITE, PERTH WA | 18+
FRI 1 DEC – GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL, MELB, VIC
SAT 2 DEC | GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL, SYD, NSW
SUN 3 DEC – GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL, BRIS, QLD

