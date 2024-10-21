Jeff Lynne Postpone US Show and Add Uk Show - Noise11.com

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will play their final concert at BST Hyde Park next summer.

Lynne will farewell Electric Light Orchestra by headlining the London’s festival’s Great Oak Stage on July 13.

ELO – which was formed in 1970 by Jeff, Roy Wood of Wizzard and Bev Bevan and featured keyboardist Richard Tandy from 1972 until his death this May aged 76 – reunited at BST Hyde Park in summer 2014, for their first concert in 25 years, so it’s a fitting venue for the big send-off.

Jeff said: “My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014.

“It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans.

“As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents added: “Jeff Lynne’s ELO are loved the world over. The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we’ve enjoyed for over 50 years. Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honour, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We’re excited to be part of this special moment in music history.”

The group are currently on ‘The Over and Out Tour’ of North America, which is now due to wrap at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday 29.10.24.

Due to an illness in the band, Jeff Lynne’s ELO unfortunately will have to reschedule tonight’s show in Phoenix at Footprint Center. The rescheduled date is Tuesday, October 29th. Jeff and the band have loved being back on stage and are so sorry to disappoint the fans, they are looking forward to seeing everyone in Phoenix next Tuesday. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Any ticket holders who purchased via Ticketmaster will be emailed directly, please connect with your original point of purchase for more info.

Jeff is famous as the co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan and the late Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty.

The renowned songwriter and world-class producer – who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year – has also worked with some of the biggest names in music, including The Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and Bryan Adams.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO are the first act confirmed for next year’s BST Hyde Park, following a stellar series this summer, which saw headline performances from SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, and Stray Kids.

