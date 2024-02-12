Jennifer Lopez Suggests Next Album Could Be Her Last - Noise11.com

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t know if she will “ever” make another album after the release of This Is Me…Now.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer, 54, revealed details of her forthcoming album, This Is Me…Now, and explained that it could be her last.

“We try to do stuff that’s very special for the fans and do collector’s items and things like that that they can have forever and ever,” Jennifer told the outlet. “The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this. It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point.”

When asked further about her potential exit from the music industry, Jennifer, who released her debut album in 1999, joked, “Don’t tell (record executive) Benny (Medina) that that’s what I’m thinking, this might be my last album ever.”

This Is Me…Now is the follow-up to the performer’s iconic 2002 album, This Is Me…Then.

“I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me,” Jennifer explained of the new album.

The upcoming album will be accompanied by a musical film, written and starring J.Lo, entitled This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

“I was very inspired to make the music at this point in my life with all of the amazing things that have happened to me in the past couple of years and once the music was done, I thought, OK, this is very special,” Jennifer shared. ” I want to do something special. I don’t want to just take the normal route and so, I created this cinematic experience and that kind of was just born from being in the studio and realising that the music, although it told a beautiful story, it didn’t tell the whole story.”

This is me…Now and This Is Me…Now: A Love Story will be released on Friday.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

