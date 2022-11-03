Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew To Perform Talking Heads ‘Remain In Light’ Across North America - Noise11.com

Former Talking Heads guitarist Jerry Harrison and Heads session guitarist on the album Adrian Belew, will perform the fourth Talking Heads album ‘Remain In Light’ for 19 shows in North America in 2023.

Jerry said in a statement, “’Remain In Light’ is a high point in my career, Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences. It is such a delight to see and bring that joy once again to crowds on this upcoming tour.”

Adrian Belew added it will be, “A joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble, including Jerry and me, You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

The 2023 dates start in Denver on 16 February.

Talking Heads ‘Remain In Light’ was released on 8 October 1980. The album was recorded at Compass Point Studios in the Bahamas with production by Brian Eno.

The album featured ‘Once In A Lifetime’ and ‘Crosseyed and Painless’.

