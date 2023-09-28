Jet Premiere New Song ‘Little Fish’ Live - Noise11.com

Jet are showing off a brand new song called ‘Little Fish’ on their current Australian tour.

Jet’s last album was ‘Shaka Rock’ in 2009. Their last single ‘Seventeen’ from the ‘Shaka Rock’ album was released in 2010 but there was also the 2017 Bloody Beetroots song ‘My Name Is Thunder’ released in 2017.

At this stage it is unclear if ‘Little Fish’ is the first hint of a fourth Jet album. The band announced this week that their three catalogue albums ‘Get Born’ (2003), ‘Shine On’ (2006) and ‘Shaka Rock’ (2009) will move to BMG.

Chris Cester of Jet said, “With big decisions like this it comes down to personal relationships. We’ve known the BMG team for years. We’re already with BMG for our publishing and they do what they say they’re gonna do. That’s a rare thing in this business. Sooner or later you figure out that’s the only thing that matters, if you’re serious about what you do.”.

BMG President, Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia, Heath Johns said, “Jet are a generation-defining band who achieved global success of the rarest kind. BMG couldn’t be more honoured to acquire these iconic global hit recordings and we thank Nic, Chris, Cam, Mark and their manager Andy Cassell for the faith they have shown in our team via this landmark deal. BMG has become the fastest-growing music company in Australia via our organic recordings and publishing growth and now, as we expand our scope via acquisition, I can think of no bigger statement than the acquisition of the JET catalogue.”

The BMG announcement did not mention new music.

Drummer and co-founder Chris Cester is not on this tour. Chris lives in Los Angeles and could not make the tour due to personal reasons.

Jet setlist 22 September 2023, Melbourne

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is (from Shine On, 2006)

She’s a Genius (from Shaka Rock, 2009)

Black Hearts (On Fire) (from Shaka Rock, 2009)

Last Chance (from Get Born, 2003)

Are You Gonna Be My Girl (from Get Born, 2003)

Rollover D.J. (from Get Born, 2003)

Look What You’ve Done (from Get Born, 2003)

Get What You Need (from Get Born, 2003)

Move On (from Get Born, 2003)

Radio Song (from Get Born, 2003)

Get Me Outta Here (from Get Born, 2003)

Cold Hard Bitch (from Get Born, 2003)

Come Around Again (from Get Born, 2003)

Lazy Gun (from Get Born, 2003)

Timothy (from Get Born, 2003)

Encore:

Shine On (from Shine On, 2006)

Little Fish (new)

Seventeen (from Shaka Rock, 2009)

Bring It On Back (from Shine On, 2006)

Rip It Up (from Shine On, 2006)

Jet 20th Anniversary Tour

Friday 22 September – Forum, Melbourne

Saturday 23 September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday 29 September – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday 30 September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

