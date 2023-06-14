 Jet To Reform For Four Shows In September - Noise11.com
Jet played AC/DC LANE on Tuesday 13 February 2018 to announce their upcoming National Get Re-Born Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jet To Reform For Four Shows In September

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2023

in News

The original members of Jet, Nic Cester (vocals/guitar), Chris Cester (vocals/drums), Cam Muncey (vocals/guitar) and Mark Wilson (bass), will reform for the first time since 2017 for four shows in Australia in September.

Jet last regrouped to open for Bruce Springsteen’s 2017 Australian tour. That led to an appearance at Fuji Rock and some sold out shows of their own in Sydney and Melbourne that summer concluding with a 2018 national tour.

Nic Cester said, ‘Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lighting in a bottle.’

The 2023 tour is to mark the 20th anniversary of Jet’s first album ‘Get Born’. ‘Get Born’ was released on 13 September, 2003. The album was a global hit, number 1 in Australia, number 14 in the UK and number 26 in the USA at a time when records still sold. The album was awarded 6x Platinum in Australia and Platinum in both the UK and USA. In America it sold 1.7 million copies.
Mark Wilson said ‘I don’t remember much about the actual day Get Born was released. I think we were in Pittsburgh. I’m sure we celebrated, but to be honest we celebrated every night back in those days. 2003 was one big blurry haze for me.’

JET GET BORN 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Friday, September 22, Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday, September 23, Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Friday, September 29, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Saturday, September 30, Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday June 15, 10am – Friday June 16, 10am
General public tickets on sale: Friday, June 16, 11am
ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL.

Noise11.com

