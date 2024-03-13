Jet To Release Fourth Album 15 Years After Shaka Rock - Noise11.com

It has been 15 years since the third and last Jet album ‘Shaka Rock’ but there is a new album on the way.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Mark Wilson of Jet.

The members of Jet have been quietly recording the new album over the past 12 months and ready to start road-testing some of it on the upcoming ‘Get Born’ tour.

“We are playing a couple of new ones on this tour,” bass player Mark Wilson tells Noise11.com. “We have been working on a new record. We will probably play a couple of new ones but not too many because we all know people are probably happy to hear one or two newies but you don’t want to bombard them with songs they’ve never heard. There are definitely some new songs on this run”.

Jet released their first album ‘Get Born’ in 2003. ‘Shine On’ followed in 2006 and then ‘Shaka Rock’ came in 2009 closely followed by the hiatus. “I wouldn’t say we have been prolific for the past 15 years,” Mark says. “We got back together and then stopped and then got back together again. Now it seems a bit more consistent”.

Album four is close to competition. “We are still working through it,” Mark says. “We’ve still got a bit to do on it. Everyone is all over the world. Everyone is working away in their own, you know, the studio here in Melbourne and the studio elsewhere. We got together in New York and did some work together about a year ago. It has been slowly coming together inbetween other projects. We are getting it together to figure out what we’ve got. Its pretty close but there is a lot of material there. Its exciting. We are pretty tight lipped about it but it does exist”.

Mark didn’t untighten the lips for just a moment. “We are playing a song on the road called ‘Hurry Hurry’. I think we were calling it ‘Little Fish’ on the last tour but when you have to write it down and often you are using a working title that has nothing to do with how the song actually ends up. I think we are calling it ‘Hurry Hurry’ now”.

Jet toured for the 20th anniversary of ‘Get Born’ in 2023 and have announced a new round of dates for 2024.

Dates for Jet are:

Friday 10 May – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Saturday 11 May – Uni Bar, Hobart*

Friday 17 May – Metropolis, Fremantle*

Saturday 18 May – Bass In The Grass, Darwin

Friday 24 May – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads*

Saturday 25 May – The Station, Sunshine Coast*

Friday 31 May – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Central Coast*

Thursday 6 June – The Pavilion, Kiama

Friday 7 June – Uc Refectory, Canberra

Saturday 8 June – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle*

