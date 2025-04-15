Jethro Tull Veers Towards Thick As A Brick in ‘Over Jerusalem - Noise11.com

Jethro Tull’s new album ‘Curious Ruminant’ as a curious diversion in the track ‘Over Jerusalem’. 3 minutes 17 seconds into the new song, it becomes ‘Thick As A Brick’.

Ian Anderson has long been pro Israel and has often been criticised by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters for his views. Anderson explains the context of the song. “Having visited Jerusalem to perform in concert and in Israel generally many times since 1986 I, like much of the world, have felt growing distress at the political, social and cultural dilemmas facing all in the region. After the first visit or two, I decided to continue to perform there but to donate all proceeds to various local NGOs: mostly to those supporting co-education of Arabs, Jews and Christians and often with a musical bias.

“The deep and complex history of Jerusalem – brilliantly chronicled in the book “Jerusalem: The Biography” by Simon Sebag Montifiore – would be best read by many taking the simplistic view and taking polarised sides. Montefiore refers to “Jerusalem Syndrome”, which pretty much sums up my own somewhat tortured views.

“I continue to hold a deep reverence and concern for the future of one of the most important cities of all time and its pivotal place in the current world. I say in the final line of the song, “I’m not over Jerusalem.” Like a tragic love affair, it remains a memory which time cannot erase. Don’t get me started about Moscow or Kiev….”

‘Curious Ruminant’, the 24th Jethro Tull album, was released in March 2025.

