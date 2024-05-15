Jimmie Vaughan Cancels Tour To Undergo Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com

Guitar legend Jimmie Vaughan has put his touring plans on hold as he starts treatment for cancer.

A statement on Jimmie’s socials reads:

We are sorry to announce that Jimmie is unable to tour this summer. Jimmie has begun treatment for a curable form of cancer and will be taking this time off to heal. He is expecting to make a full recovery and restart his tour in the fall and his family appreciate all your understanding, support, and respect for their privacy at this time. We will rebook Jimmie in the near future. Your ticket purchase will be refunded ASAP. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and wish Jimmie a rapid and complete recovery. Tom

Summer Tour Announcement pic.twitter.com/pHBLVFTkmo — Jimmie Vaughan (@JimmieVaughan) May 14, 2024

Watch the Noise11 Jimmie Vaughan interview:

Jimmie Vaughan is a founding member of The Fabulous Thunderbirds. He released his first solo album ‘Strange Pleasure’ in 1994.

Jimmie is the brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan. He has appeared in the movies ‘Blues Brothers 2000’ and ‘Great Balls of Fire’. Most recently on 6 April 2024 he was guest guitarist for Bob Dylan in Austin.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

