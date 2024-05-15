 Jimmie Vaughan Cancels Tour To Undergo Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com
Jimmie Vaughan, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11

Jimmie Vaughan, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmie Vaughan Cancels Tour To Undergo Cancer Treatment

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2024

in News

Guitar legend Jimmie Vaughan has put his touring plans on hold as he starts treatment for cancer.

A statement on Jimmie’s socials reads:

We are sorry to announce that Jimmie is unable to tour this summer. Jimmie has begun treatment for a curable form of cancer and will be taking this time off to heal. He is expecting to make a full recovery and restart his tour in the fall and his family appreciate all your understanding, support, and respect for their privacy at this time.

We will rebook Jimmie in the near future.

Your ticket purchase will be refunded ASAP.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and wish Jimmie a rapid and complete recovery.

Tom

Watch the Noise11 Jimmie Vaughan interview:

Jimmie Vaughan is a founding member of The Fabulous Thunderbirds. He released his first solo album ‘Strange Pleasure’ in 1994.

Jimmie is the brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan. He has appeared in the movies ‘Blues Brothers 2000’ and ‘Great Balls of Fire’. Most recently on 6 April 2024 he was guest guitarist for Bob Dylan in Austin.

