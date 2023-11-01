 Jimmy Barnes Expands The Tin Lids With His Grand Lids - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Blue Christmas

Jimmy Barnes Expands The Tin Lids With His Grand Lids

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2023

in News

In 1991, The Tin Lids, the children of Jimmy and Jane Barnes, Mahalia, Eliza-Jane, Jackie and Elly-May, released their Christmas album ‘Hey Rudolph’. It was a Platinum selling album giving the youngest Elly-May her first hit record at age two.

32 years on, The Tin Lids have had their own Tin Lids giving Jimmy and Jane a whole new line-up from Grand Lids to updates last years ‘Blue Christmas’ album with.

‘If Santa Forgets’ is a new addition to ‘Blue Christmas’.

Jimmy says, “‘If Santa Forgets’, it always made me very emotional. Singing with my children when they were so small seemed to pluck the heartstrings even more than usual. Now I have some of my grandchildren singing too and it has gone to the next level.”

The album also featured a new carol. “‘O Holy Night’ is a song that I know from an amazing version by Mahalia Jackson. As a few of you probably know, I named my daughter after her. The reason I did that was because Mahalia Jackson’s voice had a huge impact on me as a young fellow. She is powerful and full of love. So is this song. I love it and can’t wait to sing it around the tree at Christmas.”

Jimmy Barnes – Blue Christmas (2023 Expanded Edition)
Available on white vinyl, CD & digital
Out Friday 24 November via Bloodlines

Tracklisting:
1. O Holy Night
2. If Santa Forgets
3. Jingle Bell Rock
4. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
5. Let It Snow!
6. White Christmas
7. Blue Christmas
8. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
9. Run Rudolph Run
10. The Little Drummer Boy
11. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
12. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
13. Silent Night
14. Auld Lang Syne

