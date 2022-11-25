Jimmy Barnes Goes Rocking Around The Christmas Tree - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has a new video from his Christmas album ‘Blue Christmas’.

“I’ve also just released the the video for ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ which you can watch now, below. I hope you enjoy it as much as i did recording it,” Jimmy said in a statement.

Here is the Christmas classic ‘Rocking Around The Christmas Tree’.

‘Blue Christmas’ is the first Barnes family Christmas album in 30 years. The Tin Lids ‘Hey Rudolph’ was released in 1991. That album sold over 100,000 copies.

Says Jimmy, “One of the greatest surprises I ever got from our children was when they all snuck away into the garage and secretly recorded themselves singing carols for me. On Christmas morning, when I awoke, they proudly gave me the recording and sat eagerly waiting for me to listen to it. That year I received lots of great gifts from various family members, but that recording had me weeping like a baby. It was the most beautiful gift I ever got.” He continues, “this album is my gift back to the kids, the grandkids and everyone out there who just wants to sit and sing with their family on Christmas. These songs take me back and they remind me why I’m here right now. I hope they do the same for you.”

Blue Christmas tracklisting

CD

1. Jingle Bell Rock

2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

3. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

4. Let It Snow!

5. White Christmas

6. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

7. Blue Christmas

8. Run Rudolph Run

9. Little Drummer Boy

10. Silent Night

11. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

12. Auld Lang Syne

