Jimmy Barnes Rests Up As He Fights Off Bacterial Pneumonia - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes Rests Up As He Fights Off Bacterial Pneumonia

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2023

Jimmy Barnes is resting up after being treated for bacterial pneumonia.

Jimmy was not well when he opened the Mushroom 50 Live event in Melbourne on Sunday night and flew home to the Southern Highlands in New South Wales immediately after his performance. On Tuesday it was revealed he was being treated in hospital for bacterial pneumonia.

In a statement Jimmy said:

I’m sorry to let you know that I’ve been receiving intravenous antibiotics over the last 36 hours to treat bacterial pneumonia.

Unfortunately, this has stopped me travelling to Noumea to join Rock The Boat 2023 as planned. My band will still perform on board, together with my daughter Mahalia and other special guests.

I’d like to apologise sincerely to everyone for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused, but the doctors have confined me to bed for 2 days. The timing couldn’t be worse.

I’m expected to make a full recovery in time to perform live at By The C in Torquay.

Jimmy is scheduled to headline By The C in Torquay this weekend. The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates will also play on the day.

By The C is on Saturday 2 December 2023 at Torquay Common, Torquay, Vic.

