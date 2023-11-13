 Jimmy Barnes Throws Some Rarities Into The Setlist - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes Throws Some Rarities Into The Setlist

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2023

in News

Jimmy Barnes fans are being treated to some rare songs his current shows. ‘Wheels In Motion’ from 1993’s ‘Heat’, ‘Walk On’ from ‘Freight Train Heart’ (1987) and also from ‘Freight Train Heart’, the hit song ‘Waitin’ For The Heartache’ and being heard for the first time in a long time.

‘Waitin’ For A Heartache’ was the fourth and final single from the number one album ‘Freight Train Heart’. Jimmy co-wrote the song with Desmond Child, the guy who also wrote ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ for KISS, ‘Bad Medicine’ and ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ for Bon Jovi, ‘Dude’ (Looks Like A Lady) for Aerosmith and ‘Poison’ for Alice Cooper’.

Despite the song reaching no 33 in Australia, Jimmy hasn’t performed it for nearly 10 years.

Jimmy Barnes setlist Red Hot Summer, Swan Valley, 11 November, 2023,

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)
I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
Wheels in Motion (from Heat, 1993)
Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
That’s What You Do for Love (new?)
Walk On (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)
Love Is Enough (from Two Fires, 1990)
Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)
Too Much Ain’t Enough Love (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
Waitin’ for the Heartache (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
Resurrection Shuffle (from Double Happiness, 2005)
Merry-Go-Round (from Cold Chisel, Breakfast at Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)
Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)
Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Encore:
Seven Days (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
Love and Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)
Good Times (from The Lost Boys soundtrack, 1986)

Jimmy’s next Red Hot Summer show is 25 November in Mildura

Upcoming Red Hot Summer dates:

Saturday 25th November 2023
Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC

Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

