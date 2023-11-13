Jimmy Barnes Throws Some Rarities Into The Setlist - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes fans are being treated to some rare songs his current shows. ‘Wheels In Motion’ from 1993’s ‘Heat’, ‘Walk On’ from ‘Freight Train Heart’ (1987) and also from ‘Freight Train Heart’, the hit song ‘Waitin’ For The Heartache’ and being heard for the first time in a long time.

‘Waitin’ For A Heartache’ was the fourth and final single from the number one album ‘Freight Train Heart’. Jimmy co-wrote the song with Desmond Child, the guy who also wrote ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ for KISS, ‘Bad Medicine’ and ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ for Bon Jovi, ‘Dude’ (Looks Like A Lady) for Aerosmith and ‘Poison’ for Alice Cooper’.

Despite the song reaching no 33 in Australia, Jimmy hasn’t performed it for nearly 10 years.

Jimmy Barnes setlist Red Hot Summer, Swan Valley, 11 November, 2023,

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)

I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Wheels in Motion (from Heat, 1993)

Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)

That’s What You Do for Love (new?)

Walk On (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)

Love Is Enough (from Two Fires, 1990)

Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)

Too Much Ain’t Enough Love (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Waitin’ for the Heartache (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Resurrection Shuffle (from Double Happiness, 2005)

Merry-Go-Round (from Cold Chisel, Breakfast at Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)

Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)

Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Encore:

Seven Days (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Love and Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)

Good Times (from The Lost Boys soundtrack, 1986)

Jimmy’s next Red Hot Summer show is 25 November in Mildura

Upcoming Red Hot Summer dates:

Saturday 25th November 2023

Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC

Saturday 6th January 2024

Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT

Sounds By The River

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024

Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

