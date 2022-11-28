Jimmy Barnes To Cease Touring To Undergo Back Surgery - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has stopped all summer touring so that be can undergo back surgery and allow time to recover.

“I’ve been jumping off PA’s and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me”, Jimmy explains. “I’ve had niggling back and hip issues for years, but things suddenly got a lot worse over the last few weeks and I’m now in constant and severe pain. As everybody knows, it’s against my religion to blow out gigs but the Doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible and it will really limit my movement for a few months. As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”

Jimmy’s last show will be Valo Adelaide 500 this weekend. (December 3). The Coffs Harbour show is being postponed until 21 October 2023, Sandstone Point will move to 5 August 2023 and Hobart unfortunately needs to be cancelled due to line-up and venue availability issues.

Thankfully Hoodoo Gurus have agreed to step in on the Wollongong, Torquay and Rochford Wines gigs early next year so those three dates will go ahead as scheduled but with this new line-up.

“I’m very grateful that the Gurus have agreed to headline these three big gigs in my absence”, said Jimmy in a statement. “We played some great shows together last summer so I know audiences will be in good hands. Their addition to the top of the Wollongong, Torquay and Rochford line-ups also means that the other bands on the bill, like The Living End, Wolfmother and Noiseworks, will still get their chance to rock. That’s important for everyone after all the disrupted touring over recent years so I strongly encourage people to #keepyourticket and support some of our finest Aussie artists at these shows.”

Jimmy posted this video message:

The surgery also means that Jimmy’s appearance at Summernats 35 in Canberra on Friday 6 January 2023 can’t go ahead, but his long time mates Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite and Diesel have come in to fill Jimmy’s Summernats 35 spot. Jimmy has already confirmed he will be back for Summernats 36 in January 2024.

Stranded In The Whitsundays week has also had to be rescheduled to 23-28 August 2023 and the planned Byron Bay Bluesfest unveiling of his new project, The Barnestormers will not be able to proceed in 2023.

Find all current Jimmy Barnes dates at his website.

