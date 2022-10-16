 Jimmy Barnes To Headline Live In The Vines At Rochford Winery - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes To Headline Live In The Vines At Rochford Winery

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2022

in News

Jimmy Barnes will headline the all new Live In The Wines festival at Rochford Winery in February.

Jimmy says, “We’re only doing a handful of shows this summer, so we intend to make each and every one of them count. They’re a full tilt line-up of great rock bands and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

The festival will also include The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals & Thirsty Merc.

LIVE IN THE VINES
Saturday 11th February, 2023
Rochford Estate, Yarra Valley

Tickets on sale Saturday 22nd October at 10.00am AEDT
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

