Jimmy Barnes To Headline Live In The Vines At Rochford Winery - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes will headline the all new Live In The Wines festival at Rochford Winery in February.

Jimmy says, “We’re only doing a handful of shows this summer, so we intend to make each and every one of them count. They’re a full tilt line-up of great rock bands and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

The festival will also include The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals & Thirsty Merc.

LIVE IN THE VINES

Saturday 11th February, 2023

Rochford Estate, Yarra Valley

Tickets on sale Saturday 22nd October at 10.00am AEDT

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

