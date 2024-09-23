Joan As Police Woman To Return To Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

Joan As Police Woman will return to Australia in 2025, three years after her 2022 tour.

Joan Wassar first toured Australia as a member of The Dambuilders. They released six albums before disbanding in 1998. Joan took on the Joan As Police Woman persona in 2004 for her solo work. Her most recent album ‘Lemons, Limes and Orchids was released on 20 September.

Joan As Police Woman also toured Australia in 2019, 2011, 2008 and 2006.

In 1996, Joan first toured Australia as lead singer for The Dambuilders, opening for Jeff Buckley on his second and last Australian tour.

22 May, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre

23 May, Sydney, City Recital Hall

24 May, Melbourne, Recital Centre

25 May, Anglesea, The Sound Doctor

29 May, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

31 May, Perth. Heath Ledger Theatre

