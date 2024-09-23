 Joan As Police Woman To Return To Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com
Joan As Police Woman To Return To Australia in 2025

by Paul Cashmere on September 24, 2024

in News

Joan As Police Woman will return to Australia in 2025, three years after her 2022 tour.

Joan Wassar first toured Australia as a member of The Dambuilders. They released six albums before disbanding in 1998. Joan took on the Joan As Police Woman persona in 2004 for her solo work. Her most recent album ‘Lemons, Limes and Orchids was released on 20 September.

Joan As Police Woman also toured Australia in 2019, 2011, 2008 and 2006.

In 1996, Joan first toured Australia as lead singer for The Dambuilders, opening for Jeff Buckley on his second and last Australian tour.

22 May, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre
23 May, Sydney, City Recital Hall
24 May, Melbourne, Recital Centre
25 May, Anglesea, The Sound Doctor
29 May, Hobart, Odeon Theatre
31 May, Perth. Heath Ledger Theatre

Joan As Police Woman tickets

