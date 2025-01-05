Joe Biden Awards Bono Presidential Medal of Freedom - Noise11.com

President Joe Biden has awarded U2’s Bono the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The White House announced the award stating, “Bono is the frontman for legendary rock band U2 and a pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty. He brought together politicians from opposing parties to create the United States PEPFAR AIDS program, and is co-founder of campaigning organizations ONE and (RED).”

The White House media release said, “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.

The awards will be presented at the White House on January 4, 2025”.

In a statement Bono said, “Thank you President Biden. Frontmen don’t do humble, but today I was. Rock n roll gave me my freedom… and with it the privilege to work alongside those who’ve had to fight so much harder for theirs. And I want to give it up for my band mates – Edge, Adam, and Larry – without whom I would never have found my voice”.

Other recipients of the award included Denzel Washington, Michael J. Fox, Ralph Lauren and Magic Johnson.

