Joe Henry To Release 16th Album ‘All The Eye Can See’ - Noise11.com

Joe Henry photo by Ros O'Gorman

Joe Henry To Release 16th Album ‘All The Eye Can See’

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2022

in News

American singer songwriter Joe Henry has a new album ‘All the Eye Can See’ coming in January with a sneak preview via the title track available now.

In a statement Joe says, “As for the songs themselves, I hear them in part as springing out of our shared and traumatic experiences of the recent past, sure, as well as our present-day responses to them; but if I am honest, I know that I have never allowed myself to write and release songs as personal as these now feel to me.”

‘All The Eye Can See’ will be released on 27 January.

Tracklisting:
1. Prelude To Song
2. Song That I Know
3. Mission
4. Yearling
5. Near To The Ground
6. Karen Dalton
7. O Beloved
8. God Laughs
9. Kitchen Door
10. Small Wonder
11. All The Eye Can See
12. Pass Through Me Now
13. Prologue To Song
14. Red Letter Day

As well as Joe’s 16 albums he has also produced Elvis Costello and Allen Toussaint, Aaron Neville, Bonnie Raitt, Billy Bragg, Joan Baez, Rodney Crowell and Aimee Mann. His song ‘Stop’ also appeared in his sister-in-law Madonna’s album ‘Music’ as ‘Don’t Tell Me’. Joe’s wife is Melanie Ciccone, the sister of Madonna.

