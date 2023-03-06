 Joe Matera To Release Album On Philip Israel’s Possum Records - Noise11.com
Joe Matera The Lone Runner

Joe Matera To Release Album On Philip Israel’s Possum Records

by Noise11.com on March 7, 2023

Australian guitarist Joe Matera will release his next album through Philip Israel’s Possum Records.

Israel founded Possum Records in Australia in 1987. The label has released works by Linda Ronstadt, Little River Band, Kevin Johnson and Melanie.

Joe Matera will release ‘The Lone Runner’ on Possum Records. “I’m honoured to be joining the artist roster of Possum Records” says Joe Matera. “It’s great to find a home for my music, and one where my music will be given it’s due with support and belief, something that Possum Records CEO Philip Israël firmly established from the moment my music caught his ear. I’m looking forward to working together with Philip and his label”.

“I’m very happy to add Joe to our label” affirms Possum Records’ Philip Israël. “All of us at Possum Records are looking forward to working with Joe and establish him as a major Australian artist with the release of The Lone Runner”.

Joe has recently been working with UK band The Korgis. He has played guitar for Steve Harley and is the author of the book ‘Backstage Pass: The Grit and the Glamour”.

Joe Matera ‘The Lone Runner’ will be released 17 March 2023.

https://possumrecords.com.au/joe-matera

