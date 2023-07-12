Joe Satriani Artwork Available Through Wentworth Gallery - Noise11.com

Guitarist Joe Satriani has his artwork available through the Wentworth Gallery in the USA.

Joe Satriani’s first exhibition ‘Radiant Collection’ was released in 2019 and then followed up with ‘Radiant Echoes Collection’ in 2020. Joe also hand-paints guitars as part of his collection.

https://wentworthgallery.com/satriani.html

Wentworth Gallery also features the artwork of Rick Allen of Def Leppard and Paul Stanley of Kiss.

