Joe Satriani Artwork Available Through Wentworth Gallery - Noise11.com

Joe Satriani - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Joe Satriani - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Joe Satriani Artwork Available Through Wentworth Gallery

by Paul Cashmere on July 12, 2023

in News

Guitarist Joe Satriani has his artwork available through the Wentworth Gallery in the USA.

Joe Satriani’s first exhibition ‘Radiant Collection’ was released in 2019 and then followed up with ‘Radiant Echoes Collection’ in 2020. Joe also hand-paints guitars as part of his collection.

https://wentworthgallery.com/satriani.html

Wentworth Gallery also features the artwork of Rick Allen of Def Leppard and Paul Stanley of Kiss.

