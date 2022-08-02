 Joe Walsh Reunites The James Gang With Dave Grohl - Noise11.com
Joe Walsh Reunites The James Gang With Dave Grohl

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2022

in News

Joe Walsh has announced a one-off show with The James Gang, featuring founding members Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters, and with special guest Dave Grohl.

Jimmy and Joe were on the first album ‘Yer’ Album’ in 1969. Dale was there for the second album ‘James Gang Rides Again’ in 1970. That album featured ‘Funk #49’, a song Joe performs with Eagles.

The third album ‘Thirds’ featured the classic three piece of Walsh, Peters and Fox. Joe left after ‘Thirds’ and Peters and Fox went on to make six more James Gang albums. The James Gang broke up in 1977. Joe had joined Eagles for ‘Hotel California’ one year earlier in 1976.

The James Gang with Dave Grohl will reform for VetsAids 2022. The event will feature Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.

All net proceeds will go directly to veterans’ services charities with ties to Ohio; grant applications are open now at www.vetsaid.org/grants. Veterans are important to Walsh, a Gold Star son himself. His father, a flight instructor for the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star (first US operational jet powered aircraft) died while on active duty on Okinawa when he was just 20 months old. Through the establishment of the VetsAid annual benefit concert, he aims to give back to those who have given so much in sacrifice for this country.

