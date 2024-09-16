Joey Fatone Teases *NSYNC Reunion - Noise11.com

Joey Fatone has teased *NSYNC are planning to get back together to discuss their future as a band.

Fatone is a member of the iconic American boy band – which includes JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake.

The group dominated the charts from 1996 until 2002 and then enjoyed varying levels of success on solo projects.

After appearing at a music event in 2023, a surprise performance earlier this year, and a resurgence in the charts after a track featured in the hit film Deadpool and Wolverine, the band are now considering a full reunion.

Fatone told People, “We haven’t had that conversation yet. Justin is finishing up his tour, I’ve been doing a bunch of things with AJ (McLean) from Backstreet Boys. So that’s been great.”

He added, “Hopefully at some point when (Justin) is done with his tour, we’ll sit down and go, ‘What are we doing?’ and figure it out. I would love to have that conversation, whether yes or no – I just want to know. Just tell me so we can move on with our lives. Either say we had a good run and be done with it, or see what we can do.”

Timberlake’s current tour, titled The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, is set to keep him on the road until May 2025 – while Timberlake made headlines this year after being involved in a high-profile driving while impaired case.

