John 5 Settles In A New Motley Crue Guitarist - Noise11.com

John 5 is now two shows deep into his new role as guitarist for Motley Crue.

John 5 replaced founding member Mick Mars who announced in 2022 that he would not longer continue in the Crue touring band in 2023.

John 5, the one time guitarist for David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, posted “This is a weekend I will never forget for the rest of my life. I’m so happy I got it to spend it with friends and family my sister flew in, even Ace Frehley and Peter Criss came to celebrate this new beginning and thank you to all of you for your love and support

Motley Crue played their first two shows of 2023 in New Jersey on 10 and 12 February.

The Motley Crue setlist for The Stadium Tour has not changed from 2022 to 2023.

Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Shout at the Devil (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Saints of Los Angeles (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)

Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Looks That Kill (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (from The Dirt soundtrack, 2019)

Rock and Roll, Part 2 (Gary Glitter cover) / Smokin’ in the Boys Room (from Theatre of Pain, 1985) / White Punks on Dope (Tubes cover) / Helter Skelter (from Shout at the Devil, 1983) / Anarchy in the U.K. (from Red White and Crue, 2005)

Home Sweet Home (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

Dr. Feelgood (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Piece of Your Action (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 1991)

Kickstart My Heart (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Australia can expect Motley Crue dates to be announced soon for later 2023. Tommy Lee posted, “You’re next Mexico, South American, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Japan

#TheWorldTour 2023”

