 John Brewster Recorded All His Guitar Parts for ‘Ninety Nine’ Album In Hotel Rooms - Noise11.com
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Brewster Recorded All His Guitar Parts for ‘Ninety Nine’ Album In Hotel Rooms

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2024

in News

The Angels cofounder and rhythm guitarist John Brewster had a close call when a heart attack put him out of action when The Angels started recording their new album ‘Ninety Nine’. John had to make up his parts later in hotel rooms while on tour on Red Hot Summer with Cheap Trick earlier this year.

“I came in at the tail end of it,” John tells Noise11.com. “They went into the studio and did all their things while I was getting over my heart problem. I did all my guitar parts in hotel rooms. I had to. We had to get this album done. We had to make sure we released this album when we went on the road. ’50 Not Out’ without an album is not a good idea”.

Watch the complete John Brewster Noise11 interview:

‘Ninety Nine’, the title track was not even written by Rick or John Brewster. It was written by former drummer and now new lead singer Nick Norton and bass player of the past 11 years, John’s son Sam.

John says, “I just think that’s fantastic. Of course, my son Tom is now playing on drums. It’s just the way those guys have stepped up and delivered songs like that. I just think it’s a great song. It was an easy decision to put that out as our first single. We will be doing that song on every night of this tour we are doing.”

The Angels 50 Not Out tour starts this Friday in Melbourne. Dates are:

Fri 28 June Prince Bandroom- St Kilda, VIC
Sat 29 June Croxton Bandroom – Thornbury, VIC
Fri 05 July King Street – Newcastle, NSW
Sat 06 July Factory Theatre – Marrickville, NSW
Fri 12 July Doyalson RSL Club – Doyalson, NSW
Sat 13 July Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, SA
Fri 19 July Mounties – Mt Pritchard, NSW
Sat 20 July Hornsby RSL – Hornsby, NSW
Fri 26 July Freo Social – Fremantle, WA
Sat 27 July Astor Theatre – Perth, WA
Fri 02 August Beats at Sopo – Southport, QLD
Sat 03 August Alexandra Hills Hotel – Brisbane, QLD

Noise11.com

