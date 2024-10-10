 John Butler To Release An Instrumental Album 'Still Seaching' - Noise11.com
John Butler performs at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman

John Butler To Release An Instrumental Album ‘Still Seaching’

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2024

in News

John Butler’s next album ‘Still Searching’ is a six-track instrumental album.

John says, “These stringed things made from wood, metal and hide are dear friends. They help me communicate things I would never have found words for. They help heal me and allow me to have a dialect in which to converse with the divine. So, of course, the conversation continues. The title of this album eludes to just that. I’m still exploring. Still wandering and wondering. Still obsessed and ravenous for new tunings, techniques and textures. Still Searching…”

‘John previewed the album with ‘Banjo Loop’.

‘Still Searching’ is out November 1 2024.

1. Banjo Loop
2. Celt Blues
3. East and West
4. Remembrance
5. Running To Keep Up
6. Sunrise

John will tour the album but the show will also be an instrumental show.

