 John Cleese To Tour Australia July/August - Noise11.com
John Cleese

John Cleese

John Cleese To Tour Australia July/August

by Paul Cashmere on May 10, 2023

in News

Monty Python comedy legend John Cleese will return to Australia in July.

‘An Evening With John Cleese’ is not a stand-up routine. At age 83, John will not only give insights into his life, but also his afterlife.

The evening is a biographic look back at the life of John Cleese and predictions for what happens after.

John was a founding member of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, their movies that came later and then his own Hollywood moments in two Bond movies, ‘The World Is Not Enough’ and ‘Die Another Day’, ‘A Fish Called Wanda’ with Kevin Kline and Jamie Lee Curtis, the voice of King Harold in three Shrek movies and a part in Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone.

John Cleese Australian dates are:

Launceston Princess Theatre Monday 24 July
Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Wednesday 26 July
Geelong Costa Hall Saturday 29 July
Melbourne Hamer Hall Monday 31 July
Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall Wednesday 2 August
Sydney The Concourse Saturday 5 August
Canberra Canberra Theatre Tuesday 8 August
Newcastle Civic Theatre Friday 11 August

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 15 MAY 9AM – BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dolly Parton Rockstar
The All-Star Line-Up Dolly Parton Has Gathered For ‘Rockstar’ Revealed

Dolly Parton has revealed the line-up and tracklisting for her first ever rock album ‘Rockstar’ coming in November.

5 hours ago
John Farnham performs at One Electric Day Werribee Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Biopic ‘Finding The Voice’ Reveals John’s Struggle With Fame

Fans see the fame and fortune but rarely have insight into the stars they admire. ‘John Farnham: Finding the Voice’ reveals the real struggle John Farnham has had over his long career. We see the highs we know but the documentary also goes into great details about the lows and pitfalls that Farnham had to overcome.

6 hours ago
Motorhead Enter Sandman
Watch New Motörhead Video Of Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Cover

Motörhead’s rare cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ has been given a new release for Motörhead Day on 8 May.

1 day ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel Pays Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot With Sundown Performance At Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel has paid tribute to Canadian singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot by performing Gordon’s 1974 classic ‘Sundown’ at his Madison Square Garden concert on Friday night in New York.

1 day ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Statement from the Farnham Family on Health of John Farnham

This is the latest update from the Farnham family on the status of the health of John Farnham. Noise11 is republishing the complete announcement unedited.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Retrospectrum
Bob Dylan Coffee Table Artworks To Be Published As Retrospectrum Book

A new book featuring the paintings of Bob Dylan is on the way. ‘Retrospectrum’ features over 180 paintings, drawings and sculptures from his international exhibition.

2 days ago
Broderick Smith of The Dingoes 20 February 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Barnes Family Farewell Broderick Smith With ‘Ocean Deep’

The Barnes family have paid tribute to Broderick Smith, who passed away in his sleep at his home in Castlemaine, Victoria on 30 April, 2023, aged 75.

5 days ago