John Cleese To Tour Australia July/August - Noise11.com

Monty Python comedy legend John Cleese will return to Australia in July.

‘An Evening With John Cleese’ is not a stand-up routine. At age 83, John will not only give insights into his life, but also his afterlife.

The evening is a biographic look back at the life of John Cleese and predictions for what happens after.

John was a founding member of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, their movies that came later and then his own Hollywood moments in two Bond movies, ‘The World Is Not Enough’ and ‘Die Another Day’, ‘A Fish Called Wanda’ with Kevin Kline and Jamie Lee Curtis, the voice of King Harold in three Shrek movies and a part in Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone.

John Cleese Australian dates are:

Launceston Princess Theatre Monday 24 July

Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Wednesday 26 July

Geelong Costa Hall Saturday 29 July

Melbourne Hamer Hall Monday 31 July

Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall Wednesday 2 August

Sydney The Concourse Saturday 5 August

Canberra Canberra Theatre Tuesday 8 August

Newcastle Civic Theatre Friday 11 August

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 15 MAY 9AM – BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM

