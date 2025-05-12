 John Edwards Lead Singer of The Spinners Dies Aged 80 - Noise11.com
The Spinners

John Edwards Lead Singer of The Spinners Dies Aged 80

by Paul Cashmere on May 12, 2025

in News

John Edwards, The Spinners lead singer has died at the age of age.

The Spinners announced on their socials:

We will have much more on this in the coming days. But as it stands, we mourn the loss of John Edwards — who bore the weight of the world on his young shoulders when he joined the Spinners in the wake of Philippé Wynne’s departure.

He proved more than capable of bearing the burden, ensuring that the excellence that fans came to associate with the Spinners would continue uninterrupted.

John Edwards is an integral part of the Spinners’ legacy and we will continue to celebrate his contributions to this mighty legacy.

John joined The Spinners in 1977 after the departure of Phillipé Wynne. With Edwards they had some major hits including ‘Working My Way Back To You’ and ‘Cupid’.

The Spinners also had a guest appearance on hit sitcom Laverne & Shirley in the 80s and recorded the theme to the comedy hit movie ‘Spaceballs’.

Edwards was with The Spinners until 2000 when he retired, leaving the band after suffering a stroke.

