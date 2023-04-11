John Farnham Finding The Voice Trailer Premieres and Soundtrack Album Is Also Coming - Noise11.com

A trailer for the upcoming document ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ by Poppy Stockell has premiered as well as a opening date for May 18, 2023.

‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ has been years in the making for Stockell. It features comments from Robbie Williams, Olivia Newton-John, Celine Dion, Richard Marx, Richard Thompson and Jimmy Barnes as well as the Farnham family, his wife Jill and sons Rob and James.

The movie talks about the recording of John’s signature song ‘You’re The Voice’ even though one of the writers Chris Thompson says he initially didn’t want John to record it. Another co-writer, Keith Reid of Procol Harem, died last month.

John hardly wrote any of the songs he recorded. ‘Chain Reaction’ was written by ex-Eurythmics Dave Stewart and his then wife ex-Bananarama’s Siobhan Fahey.

John only co-wrote to two songs on ‘Whispering Jack’, ‘Going Going Gone’ and ‘Let Me Out’. He co-wrote ‘In Days To Come’ for ‘Chain Reaction’ and ‘Seemed Like A Good Idea At The Time’ for ‘Then Again…’.

Today (11 April 2023) also marks the 50th wedding anniversary for John and John Farnham.

A soundtrack album will accompany the documentary. The soundtrack will be released on 19 May 2023.

TRACKLISTING

DISC ONE

1. Lay Down Misère (David Hirschfelder)

2. Age Of Reason (Live In Melbourne)

3. In My Room

4. Don’t You Know It’s Magic

5. You’re The Voice (Live In Germany)

6. A Touch Of Paradise (Live In Melbourne)

7. Playing To Win (Live In Melbourne)

8. Burn For You (Live In Melbourne)

9. When Something Is Wrong With My Baby (Jimmy Barnes feat. John Farnham)

10. One

11. When The War Is Over (Live In Germany)

12. Help (Live In Melbourne)

DISC TWO

1. Amazing Grace (Live In Melbourne)

2. Sadie The Cleaning Lady (Live In Melbourne)

3. Help Is On It’s Way (Little River Band)

4. Pressure Down

5. Please Don’t Ask Me

6. Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head

7. As The Days Go By (Daryl Braithwaite)

8. Because I Love You (Masters Apprentices)

9. Going Going Gone

10. You’re The Voice

11. Finding The Voice (End Credit Suite – David Hirschfelder)

