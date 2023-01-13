John Fogerty Acquires His Songs Back After 50 Years - Noise11.com

John Fogerty has regained ownership of the classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs he composed over 50 years ago.

In a post at his socials, John Fogerty said, “As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do”.

John Fogerty wrote all of the Creedence Clearwater Revival hits including ‘Proud Mary’, ‘Bad Moon Rising’, ‘Green River’, ‘Down On The Corner’, ‘Fortunate Son’, ‘Who’ll Stop The Rain’ and ‘Up Around The Bend’.

The rights to the songs were signed away when Creedence Clearwater Revival signed to Fantasy Records in the 60s. Saul Zaentz, owner of Fantasy Records, signed the band and all rights to the recordings and publishing. Zaentz went as far as suing Fogerty for sounding too much like John Fogerty over the 1985 solo song ‘Vanz Kant Danz’ which was about Zanetz owning the copyright. Zaentz claimed the Fogerty solo song was ripping off the Creedence song ‘Run Through The Jungle’. The court ruled that it was impossible for Fogerty to plagiarise himself.

