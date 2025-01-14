 John Fogerty Centerfield Turns 40 - Noise11.com
John Fogerty Centerfield

John Fogerty Centerfield Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2025

in News

John Fogerty’s third solo album ‘Centerfield’ was released on 14 January 1985.

The album became Fogerty’s biggest solo success outside of Creedence Clearwater Revival and his only solo album to reach number one in America. The album also reached number four in Australia.

‘Centerfield’ also featured John’s biggest solo hit ‘The Old Man Down The Road’ (no. 10 USA and no. 10 Australia).

A second single ‘Rock and Roll Girls’ reached no. 20 in the USA and no. 26 in Australia.

‘Centerfield’ came after a nine year gap from the second solo album ‘John Fogerty’. John had taken a break from the music business after the legal troubles with his previous record label. The song ‘Zanz Cant Danz’ about Fantasy Records owner Saul Zaentz, addressed the legal bullshit after Zaentz sued Fogerty for sounding like himself because he claimed CCR’s ‘Run Through The Jungle’ (written by John) and ‘Old Man Down The Road’ (also written by John sounded too much alike. The court found in favour of John that it is impossible to plagiarise yourself. The Fogerty vs Fantasy case set a precedent in the Supreme Court.

Tracklisting

1. The Old Man Down The Road
2. Rock And Roll Girls
3. Big Train (From Memphis)
4. I Saw It On T.V.
5. Mr. Greed
6. Searchlight
7. Centerfield
8. I Can’t Help Myself
9. Zanz Kant Danz

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Smoked Salmon left to right Jeff Hooker, Claire Birchall, Kim Salmon, Doug Galbraith
Kim Salmon To Take Smoked Salmon Upstream For March/April Dates

Kim Salmon will take his new band Smoked Salmon out for dates from the West to the East and inbetween across Australia in March and April.

4 days ago
Orchestral Manoeuvers In The Dark
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Breakthrough Hit ‘Enola Gay’ Almost Wasn’t Released As A Single

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s breakthrough hit song ‘Enola Gay’ almost went unreleased as a single.

6 days ago
The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium.
U2 New Music On The Way

U2 are "in a great place creatively". Guitarist The Edge has teased that U2 are planning to drop a new song imminently after wading through new material.

7 days ago
Icehouse at One Electric Day 19 November 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11
Icehouse Play First Show Of 2025 For Red Hot Summer

Series one of Red Hot Summer for 2025 is underway with Icehouse headlining dates through to 29 March before series two is handed over to ZZ Top and George Thorogood.

January 7, 2025
The Waterboys Life Death and Dennis Hopper
The Waterboys To Release Dennis Hopper Concept Album

The Waterboys next album ‘Life, Death and Dennis Hopper’ is a concept album telling the story of the iconic actor Dennis Hopper.

January 7, 2025
Bono and U2. image by Ros O'Gorman
Joe Biden Awards Bono Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded U2’s Bono the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

January 5, 2025
Redd Kross
More Screenings Announced For Redd Kross Documentary

A new documentary ‘Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story’ has opened in Los Angeles and will move to more cinemas across North America in January and February.

January 3, 2025