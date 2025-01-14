John Fogerty Centerfield Turns 40 - Noise11.com

John Fogerty’s third solo album ‘Centerfield’ was released on 14 January 1985.

The album became Fogerty’s biggest solo success outside of Creedence Clearwater Revival and his only solo album to reach number one in America. The album also reached number four in Australia.

‘Centerfield’ also featured John’s biggest solo hit ‘The Old Man Down The Road’ (no. 10 USA and no. 10 Australia).

A second single ‘Rock and Roll Girls’ reached no. 20 in the USA and no. 26 in Australia.

‘Centerfield’ came after a nine year gap from the second solo album ‘John Fogerty’. John had taken a break from the music business after the legal troubles with his previous record label. The song ‘Zanz Cant Danz’ about Fantasy Records owner Saul Zaentz, addressed the legal bullshit after Zaentz sued Fogerty for sounding like himself because he claimed CCR’s ‘Run Through The Jungle’ (written by John) and ‘Old Man Down The Road’ (also written by John sounded too much alike. The court found in favour of John that it is impossible to plagiarise yourself. The Fogerty vs Fantasy case set a precedent in the Supreme Court.

Tracklisting

1. The Old Man Down The Road

2. Rock And Roll Girls

3. Big Train (From Memphis)

4. I Saw It On T.V.

5. Mr. Greed

6. Searchlight

7. Centerfield

8. I Can’t Help Myself

9. Zanz Kant Danz

